2019 Winter Universiade: Kazakhstan bags bronze in short track speed skating women's 3,000m relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Women's Short Track Speed Skating Team has won bronze in the 3,000M relay at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh female athletes came in fourth. However, the judges decided to disqualify the team of the Republic of Korea. As a result, Kazakhstan claimed bronze.



The teams of Russia and Japan struck gold and silver, respectively.