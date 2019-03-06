EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:26, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6

    2019 Winter Universiade: Kazakhstan bags bronze in short track speed skating women's 3,000m relay

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Women's Short Track Speed Skating Team has won bronze in the 3,000M relay at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    The Kazakh female athletes came in fourth. However, the judges decided to disqualify the team of the Republic of Korea. As a result, Kazakhstan claimed bronze.

    The teams of Russia and Japan struck gold and silver, respectively.

    Tags:
    Russia Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!