2019 Winter Universiade: Kazakhstan hockey team beat Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan student hockey team played against Canada in the last match of the group stage at the XXIX Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz

Anton Nekryach gave the first lead to Kazakhstan in the second minute of the match, and then the team twice capitalized on the power play. The Canadian players managed to score two goals. Then, Kazakhstan stretched the lead. However, two minutes before the end of the final frame, the opponents scored another goal.



As a result, the Kazakh hockey players defeated Canada 4-3 and, therefore, topped Group B.



KAZAKHSTAN - CANADA 4-3 (2-0, 1-2, 1-1)



1-0 - Nekryach - 01:28

2-0 - Shalapov - 09:21 power play

3-0 - Nurgaliyev - 23:17 power play

3-1 - Thomson - 32:49

3-2 - Del Paggio - 37:58

4-2 - Nekryach - 55:54

4-3 - Boivin - 57:45.