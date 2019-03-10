EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 10 March 2019 | GMT +6

    2019 Winter Universiade: Kazakhstan hockey team beat Canada

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan student hockey team played against Canada in the last match of the group stage at the XXIX Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz

    Anton Nekryach gave the first lead to Kazakhstan in the second minute of the match, and then the team twice capitalized on the power play. The Canadian players managed to score two goals. Then, Kazakhstan stretched the lead. However, two minutes before the end of the final frame, the opponents scored another goal.

    As a result, the Kazakh hockey players defeated Canada 4-3 and, therefore, topped Group B.

    KAZAKHSTAN - CANADA 4-3 (2-0, 1-2, 1-1)

    1-0 - Nekryach - 01:28
    2-0 - Shalapov - 09:21 power play
    3-0 - Nurgaliyev - 23:17 power play
    3-1 - Thomson - 32:49
    3-2 - Del Paggio - 37:58
    4-2 - Nekryach - 55:54
    4-3 - Boivin - 57:45.

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!