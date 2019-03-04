2019 Winter Universiade: Kazakhstan thrash Sweden in hockey match

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan men's ice hockey team earned a lopsided victory over Sweden at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The game ended with a score of 5-0. And all five goals were scored in the second and third periods by Vladislav Nikulin, Nikita Kleshchenko, Artur Shetle, and Valery Gurin (twice). Thus, with 6 points, Kazakhstan now tops the table, outstripping Canada, Switzerland, Latvia, Sweden, and Great Britain.

It is worth mentioning that in the first match of the Universiade, Kazakhstan's hockey players also defeated the Latvia team. The score was 10-1.

The hockey tournament will end on March 10.



It is to be recalled that the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade is held from 2nd through 12th March.