202 COVID-19 patients in extremely critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 56,708 (48,968 coronavirus positive and 7,740 coronavirus negative) people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 6, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Out of which 9,551 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 47,157 are receiving outpatient treatment.

748 patients are in critical condition, 202 in extremely critical condition, while 125 are on life support.