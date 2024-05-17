202 Kazakhstani flood-hit families receive replacement houses

On behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues its efforts to provide compensation to flood affected citizens this spring, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Cabinet.

To date, 24,641 families have received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI for the amount of over 9.3 billion tenge. The amount of state aid for fallen cattle exceeded 1.3 billion tenge.

As of May 17, replacement housing was provided for 202 families. In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, 658 new houses are under construction for the affected citizens.

596 families have received compensation for the repair and restoration of housing in the amount of more than 878 million tenge. In total, 10,740 residential houses have been inspected in the affected regions, and 8,168 objects have been assessed.

The process of compensation for damage continues, and is subject to the strict control of the Government. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, all affected citizens will be provided with comprehensive assistance and support.

It should be mentioned that floods began in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of 17 regions of Kazakhstan: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The most critical situation is in the Atyrau region, which borders Russia.