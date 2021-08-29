2020 Paralympics: Kazakh judoka to add another medal to country’s tally

TOKYO. KAZINFFORM Kazakhstani judoka Zarina Baibatina reached the semifinals at the now-running Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games assuring thus of the country’s fourth medal, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

In the women’s 70 kg semifinals Baibatina beat Italy’s Karolina Kosta to vie further for gold.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at 2020 Paralympic Games.

Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event, while judoka Temirzhan Daulet won the silver medal in the men’s 73 kg finals.

Besides, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev bagged gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in a total, one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.