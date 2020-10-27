2020 World Innovation Forum for Youth

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Please register for the Forum before 1 November 2020.

Registration of participants and projects is available on the official WIF-2020 website, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office official website reads.

Within the framework of the Week of Innovative Ideas – InnoWeek2020, which is proclaimed by the Government of Uzbekistan, the first virtual «2020 World Innovation Forum» will be held on November 3-5.

The purpose of the Forum is to attract youth innovative projects to the real sector of the economy and create a personnel reserve. It is expected that the Forum will become one of the high-efficiency mechanisms aimed at stimulating the sphere of innovation, attracting talented youth to the innovation sector, promoting sustainable development and sharing experience with international partners and participants.

Who can participate?

Students and young scientists, specialists and technology entrepreneurs, investors, representatives of government authorities, companies, corporations and universities, mass media representatives.

Agenda of the Forum:

Forum's Agenda includes three large blocks: innovation market, brain market and congress.

Congress will last for three days:

Day one.

- Panel discussion, Forum partners' sessions aimed at comprehensive, informative and competent consideration of the development of international youth cooperation, the inclusion of youth in the goals of sustainable development, support of youth in interaction with the real sector of the economy.

- Presentation of the WIF accelerator - a mechanism for bringing innovative ideas to the level of a ready-made start-up business.

- «Technologies of the future» block will allow participants to get acquainted with the current innovative trends in the main sections of the forum (energy, construction and production, biotechnology, ecology, IT, agriculture), learn about existing projects and their ways to achieve success.

Day two.

Entrepreneurs from various fields will share success stories and, in interactive interaction with the audience, will walk through the entire process of creating a business step by step.

Day three.

Mentoring session of WIF projects and experts. Expert, organizational, consulting assistance to young talents: their scientific research, innovative developments. Participants in the online mentoring session will receive feedbacks from experts on their projects and will be able to make a breakthrough in their further actions to achieve success.

Brain market: space for information on internships, employment, youth-oriented programs for participants and spectators of the Forum. Innovation market sections:energy, industry and construction, agriculture, IT, biotechnology and ecology (including medicine).

Innovation market participants: innovators under 35 who want to announce their innovative idea to the whole world, get support in bringing the project from the idea level to the start-up business level.

• Students-inventors;

• Students of specialized professions;

• Young scientists;

• Young specialists - employees of enterprises with innovative developments in various industries;

• Schoolchildren with successes in the field of scientific and technical creativity;

• Technology entrepreneurs.

Age of the participants: from 18 to 35 years old.

The block will host a competition for innovative ideas. The winners of the competition will receive:

- Financing of the project implementation up to 4,000 US dollars;

- Mentoring and support from WIF;

- Special prizes from partners of the Forum.