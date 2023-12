NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 Ice Hockey Cup of Kazakhstan is to take place from January 27 to February 2, 2021 in three cities of the country, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

12 top teams of the country are set to compete at the 2021 Ice Hockey Cup of Kazakhstan. Semifinals are said to be included for the first time in many years.

All the matches are to be broadcast live on YouTube and Sportrecs platforms.