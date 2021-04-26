EN
    13:00, 26 April 2021

    2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo kicks off

    QINGDAO. KAZINFORM The inauguration ceremony of the Online Business Exhibition and Promotion of 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo took place on Monday in the city of Qingdao, China, Kazinform reports. It will be held until April 27.

    The SCO member states are expected to showcase their goods and services. This year it focuses on goods and services in sectors such as finance, agriculture, culture and tourism, light industry, international logistics, modern trade, investment, exchanges in business.

    The SCO was established in 2001 by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its full-fledged members in 2017.


