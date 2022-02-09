EN
    19:14, 09 February 2022 | GMT +6

    2022 Beijing Olympics: Rakparov finishes 41st in 10km cross-country skiing

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Chingiz Rakparov was 41st out of the 44 athletes competed in the Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km Cross-Country race at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Rakparov was the first Kazakhstani to vie in Olympic Nordic combined events.

    Vinzenz Geiger of Germany won the Olympic gold in Nordic combined. Joergen Graabak of Norway took silver and Lukas Greiderer of Austria secured bronze.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.

    34 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Beijing Olympics


    Kazakhstan Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
