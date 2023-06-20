2022 hottest ever year in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - 2022 was the hottest ever year in Italy, the State of the Climate in Europe 2022 report said Monday, ANSA reports.

The report, prepared in conjunction with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU's Earth observation service Copernicus, showed that it was also the hottest year on record in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Last summer was also the hottest ever in Europe, while at a European level 2022 was the second hottest year since records began in the mid 19th century.