EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    2022 Kazakh presidential election: Voting ends in 15 regions

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voting in the 2022 Kazakh presidential election ended in 15 regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Voting is underway in fire regions of the country including Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    The regions are to complete the voting at 8:00pm local time and 9:00pm Astana time.

    57 polling stations abroad proceed with voting in the Kazakh presidential election.

    Voting is to begin in San-Francisco at 9:00pm Astana time.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!