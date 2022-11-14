EN
    19:13, 14 November 2022 | GMT +6

    2022 Presidential elections: Over 130 int’l observers accredited so far

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of today 139 international observers accredited for the early presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «8 international organizations, representatives of foreign countries and diplomatic corps, accredited in Kazakhstan, will monitor the election ahead. Over 600 observers are set to monitor the election at large,» official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov told a press conference.

    As earlier reported, the early presidential election will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20. Over 12,000 Kazakhstanis will cast their votes at 63 polling stations in 53 states of the world.


