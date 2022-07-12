2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina arrives in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1, 2022 Wimbledon Ladies' Singles champion Elena Rybakina came to Nur-Sultan on Monday evening, Kazinform reports.

The athlete was warmly greeted at the Nur-Sultan International Airport by her parents and relatives as well as devoted fans.

«I would like to thank all the people who came here to support me. Tomorrow I will answer all your questions at a press conference. Thank you for coming!» Rybakina said addressing her fans and mass media.

Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Pavel Tsybulin said that the path towards the victory had been hard from the viewpoint that it was a great fusion of the work of coaches, massage therapists, physiotherapists, physicians and the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

«We are very proud that we have extended our hand to Elena at a proper time. I mean the KTF. Elena has repeatedly emphasized that she is a citizen of Kazakhstan and she competes as a Kazakhstani athlete. What is there to talk about if Lena plays for our national team and plays successfully? You all witnessed how she led our team in the match against Team Germany [in the Billie Jean King Cup]. To a great extent, thanks to Elena, our team booked the finals in Glasgow scheduled for November 2022. She always says that her current success could not be possible without Kazakhstan, where she came and where she got the support she needed.»

On the same day, the Head of State decreed to award Elena Rybakina with the 2nd Decree Dostyq Order for outstanding achievements in sport and contribution to the development of international cooperation.