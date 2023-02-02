2023 elections: People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party applies for registration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan is considering the applications of four political parties for potential registration, one of them is the People’s Congress of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At this point, the People’s Congress of Kazakhstan is required to convene a congress and amass 5,000 members within a span of three months.

A source at the ministry said after all the necessary documents are submitted to the ministry, it will check them within a month. The faster the party amasses the required number of members, the better.

Presently, documents of four political parties, namely Yel tagdyry, Urpaq zhalgastygy, Yntymaq and the People’s Congress of Kazakhstan are under consideration at the Ministry of Justice.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov stressed that the process of nomination of candidates for a seat at Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will end at 18:00 pm on February 8.

Early elections of Majilis deputies are slated for March 19. Elections of maslikhat deputies will take place the same day. All seven registered political parties have been let through to take part in the elections.