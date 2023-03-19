2023 Elections: Polling stations open in Middle East and Caucasus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The polling stations have opened in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat, Kazinform reports citing the MFA press office.

Besides, the polling stations have started working in Yerevan (Armenia), Baku (Azerbaijan), Astrakhan (Russia) and Tbilisi (Georgia) cities.

Earlier, the polling stations opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Omsk, Bishkek, Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad and Dushanbe.

In Bishkek, the voting began at 07:00 am local time at polling station No264 located in the building of the Kazakh Embassy.

According to the Embassy, 300 Kazakhstanis have been included in the list of voters. Mainly, they are the employees of international and private companies, students, diplomats and their families.