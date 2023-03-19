EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    2023 Elections: Voter turnout exceeds 51%

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan exceeded 51% totaling 51,98% by 16:10 pm Astana time based on the data submitted by the election commissions of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    55,23% Kazakhstanis cast their votes in Abai region, 58,96% - in Akmola region, 56,32% - in Aktobe region, 59,45% - in Almaty region, 48,15% - in Atyrau region, 58,61% - in West Kazakhstan region, 64,78% - in Zhambyl region, 54,82% - in Zhetysu region, 58,21% - in Karaganda region, 64,81% - in Kostanay region, 64,95% - in Kyzylorda region, 53,84% - in Mangistau region, 58,43% - in Pavlodar region, 63,66% - in North Kazakhstan region, 49,14% - in Turkistan region, 58,26% - in Ulytau region, 63,09% - in East Kazakhstan region, 38,57% - in Astana city, 19,14% - in Almaty city, and 42,31% - in Shymkent city.

    The next voter turnout interim results will be announced after 18:10 pm.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!