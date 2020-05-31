2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Board holds first meeting

BERN. KAZINFORM Board members of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup have had their first meeting via video conference, according to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The board, formed to oversee the planning of and make key decisions concerning the 32-team tournament, discussed issues including the governance, management structure, and financial strategy for the World Cup, Xinhua reports.

«We were all witness to an incredible event last year in China. The next FIBA Basketball World Cup will be brought to another level in 2023, taking place in Asia across three countries, and we are looking forward to the continued collaboration with these host nations,» Richard Carrion, chairman of the board, was quoted as saying.

The 2023 World Cup will continue to adopt the same expanded format as the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China had, with 80 teams competing for 32 berths at the final tournament.

The 2023 World Cup will be staged in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines during the group phase, with the final phase to be held in the Philippines' capital city of Manila. It will mark the first time in the competition's history that the tournament has been staged in more than one country.