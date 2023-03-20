EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:15, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: OSCE/ODIHR observation mission issues statement of preliminary findings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission issued a statement of preliminary findings following the elections of deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «2023 early parliamentary elections were held in the context of the reforms launched to bring Kazakhstan closer to holding the elections in accordance with the international standards and OSCE commitments. The legislative amendments addressed some previous OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, with a wider choice for voters. However, further changes to the legal framework to provide an adequate basis for democratic elections are necessary,» reads the statement.

    Irene Charalambides, Special Coordinator and Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Short-Term Mission, said that up to 300 observers of the Mission monitored the elections across the country.

    According to OSCE PA Delegation Head Reinhold Lopatka, the level of competition in the elections has increased significantly, noting some existing legal and administrative obstacles.


