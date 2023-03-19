2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: Voting wraps up in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections is over in the territory of China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurlan Akkoshkarov, chair of the polling station commission at the Kazakh embassy in China, the No.257 polling station in Beijing completed its work at 8:00 local time. The high voter turnout was observed through the day.

Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections is also over at the polling sites at the Kazakh General Consulates in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Vote counting has begun.

Earlier it was reported that 77 polling station election commissions with a total of 12,016 voters were set up at the country’s overseas offices in 62 foreign countries.

The country is holding the early elections of deputies to the Majilis of parliament and regional maslikhats. As of 4:00 pm, 53.11% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots.