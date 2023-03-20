2023 Majilis: The last polling station overseas completes its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The last polling station overseas completed its work in San Francisco, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The voter turnout made 74%.

As earlier reported, voting ended in 15 regions of Kazakhstan at 08:00 p.m.

12,350,004 were put on the list of eligible voters countrywide. As of 08:00 p.m., some 6,509,695 cast their ballots that is 54.09% of all included in the list.

According to the exit-poll results, six political parties get into the Majilis. The voter turnout reached 53.25%.

The exit-poll shows AMANAT Party secured 53.46% of the total votes. 10.52% of the voters cast their ballots for Auyl Party, 8.9% for Respublica Party, 6.25% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 3.22% for Baitaq Party, 7.87% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.31% for the National Social and Democratic Party. 4.47% of the voters voted against all candidates.