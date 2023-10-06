2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize will go to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her “fight against the oppression of women” in her country, the prize committee announced, Anadolu reports.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is also honoring Mohammadi for “her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” it said.

Mohammadi, 51, "is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter," the committee said. "In awarding her this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour her courageous fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy in Iran."

Ms Mohammadi is still in prison.

This year, there were 351 candidates for the prize, the second-highest number of candidates ever. The current record of 376 candidates was reached in 2016.

For 2023, there were 259 individual candidates and 92 organizations.

Neither the names of nominators nor of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize may be revealed until 50 years have elapsed.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee since 1901, while the other four prizes are handled by Swedish committees. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is made up of five members appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, according to the organizer's website.