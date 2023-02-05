2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan earned bronze at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam in France on Saturday, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel ‘Sport Shredingera’.

Abuzhakynova defeated South Korean Lee Hyekyeong in the Women’s -48kg bronze medal bout.

French judoka Blandine Pont rooted Milica Nikolic of Serbia in the Women’s -48kg final. Spanish Mireia Lapuerta Comas claimed bronze.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Daniyar Shamshayev had also clinched bronze at the 2023 Paris Grand Slam.

Photo: olympic.kz