2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Voter turnout at 54.19%
Voter turnout by region:
Abai region – 57.02%
Akmola region – 60.01%
Aktobe region – 58.00%
Almaty region – 60.03%
Atyrau region – 51.23%
West Kazakhstan region – 59.20%
Zhambyl region – 65.21%
Zhetysu region – 55.32%
Karaganda region – 59.48%
Kostanay region – 65.10%
Kyzylorda region – 67.21%
Mangistau region – 54.10%
Pavlodar region – 58.68%
North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%
Turkestan region – 53.01%
Ulytau region – 58.99%
East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%
Astana city – 42.91%
Almaty city – 25.82%
Shymkent city – 45.46%
Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.