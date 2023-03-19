EN
    22:52, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    2023 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan: Voter turnout at 54.19%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary and local elections in Kazakhstan stood at 54.19% as of 10:10 pm local time, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

    Voter turnout by region:

    Abai region – 57.02%

    Akmola region – 60.01%

    Aktobe region – 58.00%

    Almaty region – 60.03%

    Atyrau region – 51.23%

    West Kazakhstan region – 59.20%

    Zhambyl region – 65.21%

    Zhetysu region – 55.32%

    Karaganda region – 59.48%

    Kostanay region – 65.10%

    Kyzylorda region – 67.21%

    Mangistau region – 54.10%

    Pavlodar region – 58.68%

    North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%

    Turkestan region – 53.01%

    Ulytau region – 58.99%

    East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%

    Astana city – 42.91%

    Almaty city – 25.82%

    Shymkent city – 45.46%

    Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.


