2023 US immigration annual report: How many Kazakh citizens applied

In fiscal year 2023, 930 people from Kazakhstan received US citizenship, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Annual Review of the Investment Immigration in the USA for 2023, the number of recipients of US passports decreased slightly in CIS countries compared to 2022. The largest decrease in the number of recipients of American citizenship was noted among Ukrainians (-7%), followed by Russians (-2.8%), then Kazakhs (-1.5%).

The number of green cards received increased in 2023 compared to 2022 among Russians and Kazakhstanis. Citizens of Kazakhstan received 2,610 green cards in 2023, while in 2022 they were issued only 1,637 green cards.

In 2023, Kazakhstani citizens received the largest number of immigration visas in the last 13 years. In total, 1,708 immigration visas were issued, while a year earlier - 1,115, the reports notes.

The number of nonimmigrant visas issued had increased in 2023 for CIS countries. Russians received 67,777 visas, Ukrainians - 35,118, Kazakhs - 29,876 visas for temporary stay in the United States. Citizens of Kazakhstan were issued 45% more visas in 2023 than in 2022.

The main purpose of obtaining non-immigrant visas for citizens of all three countries in 2023 was tourism and business travel. Russians were issued 54,198 visas for this purpose (80% of the total), Ukrainians - 26,309 (75% of the total), Kazakhs - 22,566 (75% of all visas).

In 2023, Kazakh citizens have applied to obtain student visas as part of exchange programs (J1), with 4,098 citizens applying for them, followed by regular student visas (1,562).

At the same time, statistics on non-immigrant visas for citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan in 2023 show an increase in the number of entry permits issued to participants in student exchange programs funded by the state or universities, while the issuance of regular F1 student visas decreased compared to 2022.

According to the US State Department, 41.93% of visa applications were denied to Kazakhstani citizens in 2023, the report concludes.