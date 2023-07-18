2023 Wimbledon: Rybakina is best in 1st serve points won

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 and world No3 Elena Rybakina reached an impressive result at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, Kazinform reports.

As official Wimbledon statistics reads, Rybakina became the best in the percentage of the 1st serve points won in ladies’ singles.

Rybakina won 140 out of 174 possible points or 80%.

The best female tennis players at the Wimbledon 2023 in the percentage of the first serve points won are

1. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) — 80% (140 out of 174)

2. Paula Badosa (Spain) — 79% (30 out of 38)

3. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) — 76% (189 out of 249)

Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon where she lost to Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 1-6.