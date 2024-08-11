2024 Olympic Games: 13 sets of medals up for grabs on final day

13 sets of medals are to be decided on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris on August 11, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Olympic Games official website.

13 sets of medals are to be awarded in handball, basketball, volleyball, water polo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, wrestling, track cycling, and weightlifting.

Kazakh Zhanna Mamazhanova and Alisher Yergali are set to vie for today's top honors in the field and track and freestyle wrestling correspondingly.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan dropped in the Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Table as the Olympic Games are winding down in Paris.

The country dropped from 36th spot to hold 41st in the overall medal standings.

Kazakh athletes grabbed 7 medals in all: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. China holds supremacy in the count of gold, followed by the U.S. Australia, Japan and France also rank among the Top 5 in the official medal standings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.