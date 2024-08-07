2024 Olympic Games: 23 sets of medals to be awarded August 7

Today, August 7, the medals in ten sports, including athletics, weightlifting, skateboarding, taekwondo, cycling track, artistic swimming, boxing, wrestling, sailing and sport climbing are to be awarded at the Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh athletes will compete in canoe sprint, wrestling, taekwondo, cycling track and boxing events in Paris.

Samirkhon Ababakirov will be vying for a medal in Taekwondo in the Men’s -58kg (in case of successful completion of the preliminary rounds).

Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan will perform in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 77kg final at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Boxer Nurbek Oralbay will clash with Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the Men's 80kg final.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won bronze at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris. She lost to world champion Wu Yu of China by points 4-1 in the semifinals. It was the first Olympic Games for the 30-year-old Kyzaibay.

Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhadrayev advanced to the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman wrestling final. In Greco-Roman, Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan eliminated Sanan Suleimanov from Azerbaijan 6-1 in the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman in Round of 4.