2024 Olympic Games: 34 sets of medals to be up for grabs on August 9

Today, August 9, the medals in seventeen sports, including diving, athletics, boxing, breaking, canoe sprint, cycling track, hockey, football, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, sport climbing, taekwondo, weightlifting, skateboarding, volleyball ,weightlifting and wrestling are to be awarded at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh athletes are set to compete in five sports on the 14th day of the 2024 Paris Olympics. They include taekwondo, canoe sprint, wrestling, modern pentathlon and athletics events.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstani athletes have hauled seven medals so far. Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov took home gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay are silver medalists. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev as well as boxer Nazym Kyzaibay captured bronze medals.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.