TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:41, 10 August 2024 | GMT +6

    2024 Olympic Games: 38 sets of medals to be up for grabs on August 10

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

    More winners of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris are to be announced today, August 10, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    38 sets of medals will be awarded in 21 sports, including handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, water polo, wrestling, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics, modern pentathlon, and others.

    The Team of Kazakhstan is to vie for top honors in modern pentathlon, freestyle wrestling, breaking, and track cycling.

    2024 Olympic Games Table Tennis Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport Cycling
