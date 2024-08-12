2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony kicks off

The Summer 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony kicked off in Paris at 00:00 Astana time on the night of August 11th to August 12th, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Swimmer Léon Marchand walkied through the Tuileries Gardens to the Olympic flame.

The night started with an anthem of France. The ceremony is taking place at the 80,000-seat Stade de France.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

The Olympic Games were held between July 24 and August 11 in Paris. The solemn opening ceremony took place on July 26.