2024 Olympic Games Day 13: Results of Kazakh athletes

After Day 13 of the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazakhstan still has one gold, three silver and three bronze medals, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Yelena Potapenko secured 27th position in Modern Pentathlon - Women's Individual, Fencing Ranking Round earning 200 points.

Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin scored 170 points in Modern Pentathlon Men's Individual, Fencing Ranking Round, securing 35th place.

Kazakhstani Mariya Brovkova participated in the Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats quarterfinals, finishing in the 4th place.

Kazakh duo of Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov finished third in Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 500m finals. They wrapped up their performance at the Paris Olympics ranking 11th in the event.

Kazakhstani wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov was eliminated by American Aaron Marquel Brooks in Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 final match.

Kazakh wrestler Meirambek Kartbay was defeated by Kyrgyz Bekzat Almaz Uulu in Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 final match.

Kazakhstani Amir Maimuratov failed to advance to Sport Climbing Men's Speed finals.

Elzhana Taniyeva performed in Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification, earning the 13th spot.