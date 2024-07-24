2024 Olympic Games: Meet athletes representing Kazakhstan in trampoline gymnastics and track cycling

Just two days are left before the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Athletes representing Kazakhstan in trampoline gymnastics and track cycling arrived in the French capital, where the competition will commence shortly.

Trampoline gymnastics:

Danil Mussabayev, born on September 13, 1998, in Karaganda.

Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

Track cycling:

Andrey Chugai, born on January 17, 2000, in Akmola region, is the gold medalist of the 2019 Asian Track Cycling Championships (1,000m event).

Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

It's worth noting that Kazakhstani athletes hold the final part of their training camps, as first athletes begun making their journeys to Paris on July 18. Kazakhstani boxers arrived in the Olympic Village in Paris the other day, which will house 14,500 people, including 9,000 athletes.

Team Kazakhstan has earned a total of 92 Olympic Games quotas in 25 sports, including boxing, judo, artistic gymnastics, track-and-field, kayaking and canoeing, rifle shooting, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, archery, trap-shooting, tennis, road cycling, swimming, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, cycling track, trampoline gymnastics, badminton, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, climbing and breaking.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 till August 11. The event will bring together 10,500 athletes from 205 countries, who will compete for 329 sets of medals in 32 sports.