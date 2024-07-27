EN
    2024 Olympics: Abiba Abuzhakynova lost her bronze medal fight

    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

    Kazakhstani Abiba Abuzhakynova lost her bronze medal bout at the 2024 Olympic Games ongoing in the Champ de Mars Arena in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Abiba fought vs. Swedish judoka Tara Babulfath in women’s 48kg weight division and lost to her ahead of schedule.

    Earlier, she defeated Paraguayan athlete Gabriela Narvaez in a repechage.

    Abiba Abuzhakynova is a native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She is a two-time bronze winner of the 2022, 2024 World Championships.

