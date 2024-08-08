2024 Olympics: Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan fails to reach speed sport climbing semifinal

Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan failed to reach the Men's Speed Sport Climbing semifinal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Olympic.kz reports.

Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan lost to Iranian Reza Alipour in the Men's Speed Sport Climbing quarterfinal at the ongoing Olympics in Paris.

Earlier it was reported that Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan scaled Wall A in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round in an Olympic record of 4.89 seconds.

29-year-old Amir Maimuratov is the winner of the IFSC Climbing Asian Championships in 2012 and 2017.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.