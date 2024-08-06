2024 Olympics: Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan reaches speed sport climbing quarterfinal

Amir Maimuratov made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, reaching the Men's Speed Sport Climbing quarterfinal for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation.

29-year-old Amir Maimuratov is the winner of the IFSC Climbing Asian Championships in 2012 and 2017.

Earlier it was reported that Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan scaled Wall A in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round in an Olympic record of 4.89 seconds, clinching the second place in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

