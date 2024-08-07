2024 Olympics: Bekarys Ramatulla finishes 6th in Men's Kayak Single 1000m

Today, August 7, Kazakhstani athlete took part in the Men's Kayak Single 1000m at the now-running Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Bekarys Ramatulla represented Kazakhstan in the Canoe Sprint - Men's Kayak Single 1000m. The athlete finished sixth in the event. Two best athletes in each heat directly advance to the semifinals. Next, Bekarys Ramatulla will compete in the Men's Kayak Single 1000m quarterfinals.

Today Kazakh athletes will compete in canoe sprint, wrestling, taekwondo, cycling track and boxing events in Paris.

Samirkhon Ababakirov will be vying for a medal in Taekwondo in the Men’s -58kg (in case of successful completion of the preliminary rounds).

Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan will perform in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 77kg final at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Boxer Nurbek Oralbay will clash with Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the Men's 80kg final.

The medals in ten sports, including athletics, weightlifting, skateboarding, taekwondo, cycling track, artistic swimming, boxing, wrestling, sailing and sport climbing are to be awarded.