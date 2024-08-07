2024 Olympics: Kazakh cyclist Andrey Chugay upset in Men's Sprint qualifications

Today, August 7, Kazakh cyclist Andrey Chugay participated in the Men's Sprint qualifications at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh cyclist vied in the Men's Sprint qualifications. Chugay clocked the distance in 10.047 seconds, securing the last position. 24 best athletes out of 30 advance to the 1/32 finals. Thus, Andrey Chugay wrapped up his performance in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On July 10, Andrey Chugay will compete in the Cycling Track Men's Keirin.

Later tonight Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev will vie for coveted Olympic gold against Japanese Nao Kusaka in the Men’s 77kg final match.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.