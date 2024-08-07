2024 Olympics: Kazakh Samirkhon Ababakirov loses his first clash in Taekwondo Men’s -58kg

Taekwondo practitioner Samirkhon Ababakirov was routed in the Men’s -58kg bout at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstani clashed with Vito Dell Aquila of Italy in the Men’s -58kg Round of 16. The Italian athlete defeated Samirkhon Ababakirov in the event with a score of 2:1 (6:12, 4:3, 7:4).

Wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan will vie in the Men's Greco-Roman 77kg final at the Champ de Mars Arena tonight.

Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay will clash with Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the Men's 80kg final as well.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.