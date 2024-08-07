2024 Olympics: Kazakh wrestler Tursynov advances to Men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals

Today, August 7, Nursultan Tursynov of Kazakhstan won his first Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 87kg bout at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani wrestler advanced to the Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals after defeating Mohamed Metwally of Egypt.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Mohamed beat Kazakhstani athlete in the first period scoring 1-0. However, the Egyptian athlete was stunned in the second period. Nursultan Tursynov won scoring 10-1.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Today Kazakh athletes will compete in canoe sprint, wrestling, taekwondo, cycling track and boxing events in Paris.

Samirkhon Ababakirov will be vying for a medal in Taekwondo in the Men’s -58kg (in case of successful completion of the preliminary rounds).

Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan will fight in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 77kg final at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Boxer Nurbek Oralbay will clash with Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the Men's 80kg final.

The medals in ten sports, including athletics, weightlifting, skateboarding, taekwondo, cycling track, artistic swimming, boxing, wrestling, sailing and sport climbing will be up for grabs.