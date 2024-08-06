2024 Olympics: Kazakhstani duo loses in Men's Kayak Double 500m quarterfinals

The Kazakh duo of Bekarys Ramatulla and Sergii Tokarnytskyi was upset in the Men's Kayak Double 500m quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Two Kazakhstani athletes represented Kazakhstan in Canoe Sprint - Men's Kayak Double 500m.

The Kazakh team finished sixth in the Canoe Sprint event. The quarterfinals consist of four fastest teams in each heat advancing to the semifinals.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh duo of Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov finished fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals. Two Kazakhstani athletes represented Kazakhstan in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m. Next, they will compete in Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B.

The Kazakh duo of Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova finished fifth in the Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats. Next, they will compete in the Women's Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to be held from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.