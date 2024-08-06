2024 Olympics: Kazakhstani duo upset in Men’s Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals

The Kazakh duo of Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov finished fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals at the now-running Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Two Kazakhstani athletes represented Kazakhstan in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m.

Next, they will compete in Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final B.

It bears to remind that duo of Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov finished fifth in the Men’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 2.

Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan advanced to the Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 77kg semifinal. The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler beat Akzhol Makhmudov in the Men's Greco-Roman 77kg clash with a score 3-1.

Alimkhan Syzdykov of Kazakhstan was upset in the Men’s 130kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. The Kazakhstani was defeated by Sabah Shariati of Azerbaijan 0-4. Syzdykov will get a second chance to fight in a bronze bout in case Shariati makes it to the final.

Aidos Sultangali suffered a loss in the Round of 16 clash. Sultangali of Kazakhstan lost to his rival from Kyrgyzstan Zholaman Sharshenbekov, a two-time world champion, 3-6 in the Men’s 60kg Greco-Roman event in the Round of 16.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are slated to be run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.