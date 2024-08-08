2024 Olympics: Kazakhstani Mariya Brovkova 5th in Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats

Today, August 8, Kazakhstani Mariya Brovkova participated in qualifications in the Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats at the now running 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Brovkova finished fifth in the Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats. Two best athletes in each heat directly advance to the semifinals.

Next, the Kazakhstani will compete in the Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats quarterfinals.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay who competed in the men’s 80kg claimed silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In the final bout, he fought against Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine and lost to him by a split decision of judges.

Kazakh athletes are set to compete in five sports on the 13th day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.