2024 Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler to compete in semifinal

Today, August 6, Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan has advanced to the Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 77kg semifinal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov was stunned by the Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler in the Men's Greco-Roman 77kg clash with a score 3-1 in favor of the latter.

Akzhol Makhmudov won silver in the 77 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. He won a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, becoming Kyrgyzstan's first ever Greco-Roman World champion. Makhmudov repeated his success a year later at the 2023 World Championships, and won another gold medal, becoming a two-time world champion.

Earlier it was reported that Alimkhan Syzdykov of Kazakhstan was upset in the men’s 130kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. The Kazakhstani was defeated by Sabah Shariati of Azerbaijan 0-4. Syzdykov will get a second chance to fight in a bronze bout in case Shariati makes it to the final.

Aidos Sultangali suffered a loss in the Round of 16 clash. Sultangali of Kazakhstan lost to his rival from Kyrgyzstan Zholaman Sharshenbekov, a two-time world champion, 3-6 in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman event in the Round of 16.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to be held from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.