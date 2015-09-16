2024 Olympics: LA, Hamburg, Rome, Budapest and Paris bid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Los Angeles, Hamburg, Rome, Budapest and Paris will compete to host the 2024 summer Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee will elect a winner at a vote in Lima, Peru, in September 2017.

Toronto mayor John Tory announced on Monday that the city had decided not to bid, citing other priorities.

The IOC changed the rules in August to ensure that every city bidding for the 2024 Olympics progressed to the final vote.

Previously, the organisation selected a shortlist of candidates, who would then progress to a vote by the 100 IOC members.

The rule change came after four cities, Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow and Lviv, withdrew during the bidding process for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing narrowly beat the only remaining challenger, Almaty of Kazakhstan, in the final vote of IOC delegates. For more information go to BBC.com.