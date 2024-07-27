EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:56, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6

    2024 Olympics: Vladislav Yakovlev 5th in men's single sculls heats

    2024 Olympics: Vladislav Yakovlev 5th in men's single sculls heats
    Photo credit: Kazinform's collage

    31-year-old Kazakhstani Vladislav Yakovlev competed today in men’s single sculls heat at the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The competition began at 12:00 Astana time at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

    The athlete took part in the race together with five other athletes. First three in each heat qualify to quarterfinals. .

    Vladislav Yakovlev finished 5th with a result of 7:21.56. The first to finish was New Zealander Thomas Macintosh. Stefanos Ntouskos from Greece is second (7:01.79), and Egyptian Abdelkhalek came third (7:05.06).

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x