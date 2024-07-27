12:56, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6
2024 Olympics: Vladislav Yakovlev 5th in men's single sculls heats
31-year-old Kazakhstani Vladislav Yakovlev competed today in men’s single sculls heat at the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The competition began at 12:00 Astana time at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
The athlete took part in the race together with five other athletes. First three in each heat qualify to quarterfinals. .
Vladislav Yakovlev finished 5th with a result of 7:21.56. The first to finish was New Zealander Thomas Macintosh. Stefanos Ntouskos from Greece is second (7:01.79), and Egyptian Abdelkhalek came third (7:05.06).