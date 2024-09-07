2024 Paralympic Games Day 9: Achievements of Kazakhstan athletes

Kazakhstan won two gold, three silver and two bronze medals so far at the ongoing 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yergali Shamey of Kazakhstan was defeated by Florin-Alexandru Bologa of Romania in the Para Judo Men’s -73 kg J1 final bout, thus settling for silver.

Kazakhstan’s para judoka Dayana Fedossova claimed a bronze medal. Fedossova beat Dondu Yesilyurt of Türkiye in the Women’s -57 kg J2 bronze medal bout at the Paris Paralympics.

Judoka Ayala Mereke lost her chance to win the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games. She was defeated by Georgian judoka Ina Kaldani, the silver medalist of the last Paralympics.

Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina finished her performance at the 2024 Paralympic Games. With a result of 43.75 seconds, the Kazakh athlete finished 7th in the Women's 50m Individual Medley SM4 final.

Kazakhstan swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev finished 7th in the Men’s 50m Butterfly Stroke S5 finals. He clocked 36.35 seconds in the final heat.

Kazakhstan’s Zhanyl Baltabayeva and Bibarys Spatay cruised into the Para Canoe 200m aemifinals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

With a result of 1:04.72, Kazakhstani Zhanyl Baltabayeva came in 5th in the Para Canoe Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL3 Heat 1 to qualify for the semifinal.

Another Kazakhstani athlete Bibarys Spatay also reached the Para Canoe Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL2 semifinal after finishing 5th. He clocked 48.50 second in Heat 1 of the qualification round.

The 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.