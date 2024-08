Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev won the 2024 Paris Olympics silver in the men’s 77kg, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.

In the final fight, Zhadrayev lost to Japanese fighter Nao Kusaka 2:5.

Earlier, in the semifinal, Demeu Zhadrayev defeated Sanan Suleymanov from Azerbaijan with a score of 6:1.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC