Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov stormed into the Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the Elimination Round of 16, he defeated Ukrainian athlete Dilshot Khalmatov to face Taipei judoka Yung Wei Yang in the Quarterfinal.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

Yeldos Smetov was born on September 9, 1992 in Taraz. He is a silver medalist of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.