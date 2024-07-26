2024 Paris Games opening ceremony to be aired live in Astana’s Central Park

Jibek Joly TV channel is set to air live the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in the Central Park of Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The residents and guests of Astana are invited to enjoy the event in the Central Park at 10.30 pm, which will be preceded with a festive concert scheduled for 09:30 pm.

As reported, five TV channels of Kazakhstan – Qazaqstan, Qazsport, Jibek Joly, Khabar and El Arna – will broadcast live the XXXIII Paris Olympic Games. 26 sports commentators, including Yessei Zhenisuly, Sergey Railyan, Liliana Alzhanova, Galym Suleimenov and others, will work during the Games.